Air India passenger booked for smoking on London-Mumbai flight refuses to pay fine, opts for jail

The accused testified before the court that he had read online that the Rs. 250 fee payable under Section 336 of the IPC was the only sum he was willing to pay in lieu of bail.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 12:58 PM IST

Ratnakar Dwivedi, the man who was arrested for allegedly engaging in disorderly conduct and smoking aboard an Air India flight was jailed by a court after he refused to pay Rs 25,000 for bail. 

Dwivedi claims that the fine due under the IPC section was only Rs 250. 

Ratnakar Dwivedi, the accused, was given a cash bail by a court, but he refused to pay it and informed the court on Monday that he was prepared to go to jail. 

After allegedly being observed smoking in the restroom of an Air India aircraft from London to Mumbai on March 10 and acting in an obnoxious manner, he was arrested under section 336 of the Indian Criminal Code (the act of endangering the life or personal safety of others).

The accused testified before the court that he was willing to pay the Rs 250 fine required by section 336 of the IPC but not the bail money because he had read about it online. The Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate then put him in prison on Monday.

According to Air India, the passenger was discovered smoking in the restroom and acting aggressively despite several warnings. In addition to defying the pilot's vocal and written orders to remain calm, the accused, according to Mumbai Police, also created a disturbance aboard the aircraft and put everyone else's life in danger. 

