Air India and other Indian airlines have suspended their flights to and from Tel Aviv until May 6 due to safety concerns after a ballistic missile fired by the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen hit Ben Gurion Airport on Sunday morning, injuring six people. The airline's flight AI139 from Delhi to Tel Aviv was diverted to Abu Dhabi, where it landed safely. The flight will soon return to Delhi, according to an Air India spokesperson.

After the incident, Air India announced a one-time waiver for customers with valid tickets booked between May 4 and May 6, allowing them to reschedule their flights or receive full refunds for cancellations. In an official advisory issued by Air India on X, the airline said, "Consequent to developments in Tel Aviv this morning, our operations to and from Tel Aviv will remain suspended with immediate effect until 6th May 2025, to ensure the safety of our customers and staff. Our colleagues on the ground are assisting customers and helping them with alternative arrangements."

"Customers booked on our flights with valid tickets between 4th and 6th May 2025 will be offered a one-time waiver on rescheduling or full refunds for cancellation. We would like to reiterate that at Air India, the safety of our customers and crew remains top priority," it added.

The Israeli military attempted to intercept the missile fired from Yemen but was unable to shoot it down. "An impact was identified in the area of Ben Gurion Airport," the military said. According to The Times of Israel, the Israeli Air Force's aerial defence systems are investigating the failure.

