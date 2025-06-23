Multiple Air India flights are being cancelled every single day, leading to last-minute disruption for domestic as well as international travelers. If this has affected you, and you are wondering how to reschedule it or claim refund, here is a quick guide.

Multiple Air India and Air India Express flights are being cancelled every single day, leading to last-minute disruption for domestic as well as international travelers. This is mainly because the airline has been directed to conduct enhanced security audits in the aftermath of the tragic Ahmedabad plane crash that occurred earlier this month. Now, if your flight stands cancelled and you are wondering how to reschedule it or claim refund, here is a quick guide.

How to claim a refund?

According to the official Air India website, the airline gives the option of a full refund if your flight is cancelled. In order to claim refund, go to Air India's website (airindia.com), navigate to 'Book & Manage' dropdown menu on top of the page, and click on 'Manage Booking' option. You will be asked to enter your booking reference number (PNR) and last name. Submit the required information and proceed to claim your refund.

You can apply for a refund up to two years from the date of issuance of your flight ticket, as per the Air India website. The airline generally processes refund requests in 7 to 10 working days.

How to reschedule your flight?

If Air India cancels your flight, you get the option to reschedule your journey without any additional charges. To do so, navigate to 'Book & Manage' dropdown menu on the Air India website and click on the 'Self-Service Re-accommodation' option to proceed.

Why are so many flights being disrupted?

Air India has been asked by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to conducted enhanced safety checks on its planes. This can cause delays or even unavailability of aircraft for scheduled flights, leading to cancellations. Besides, airspace closures over the Middle East due to the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict is also forcing flight disruptions. General causes such as bad weather may also be responsible.