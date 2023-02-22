Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Air India Newark-Delhi flight makes emergency landing in Stockholm

The airline said the aircraft is being thoroughly checked to address the technical issue.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: PTI |Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 05:11 PM IST

Air India Newark-Delhi flight makes emergency landing in Stockholm
Image for representation

An Air India flight from Newark to Delhi, carrying 292 passengers, made an emergency landing in Stockholm on Wednesday due to an oil leak in one of the engines and aviation regulator DGCA will probe the incident, according to senior officials.

A senior DGCA official said the flight, operated with a Boeing 777-300 ER aircraft, had an oil leak in one of the engines. Following this, the engine was shut down, and later the aircraft made an emergency landing in Stockholm. The plane landed safely, the official added.

In a statement in the afternoon, an Air India spokesperson said its flight AI 106 from Newark (US) to Delhi faced a technical issue and was diverted to Stockholm early this morning with 284 passengers and 8 infants onboard. The airline said the aircraft is being thoroughly checked to address the technical issue.

The flight had total 311 people onboard, including 15 cabin crew and 4 pilots. During the ground inspection, oil was seen coming out from the drain mast of engine two. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will probe the incident, the DGCA official said. "The flight landed safely at the Stockholm airport. Passengers have been provided lounge access and meals. The immigration procedure of the passengers is being carried out to ensure their stay at the city's hotels," the statement said.

On Monday, an Air India flight from New York to Delhi was diverted to London due to a medical emergency.

READ | Tata-owned Air India to buy 250 passenger jets from Airbus, things you need to know

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Amid wedding rumours with Sidharth Malhotra, a look at all the times Kiara Advani slayed with her bridal looks
Shocking images of Rishabh Pant’s Mercedes-Benz GLC after horrifying accident
NandamurI Taraka Ratna , Sidharth Shukla, Sushant Singh Rajput, Tunisha Sharma, Jiah Khan: Actors who died young
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Jadeja, Rohit, Ashwin lead India to resounding innings win in Nagpur
New Parliament building likely to open by January end, see pictures
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 613 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 22
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.