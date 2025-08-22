Add DNA as a Preferred Source
INDIA

Air India Mumbai-Jodhpur flight aborts take-off due to operation issue, details inside

An Air India flight, operating from Maharashtra's Mumbai to Rajasthan's Jodhpur, returned to the bay due to an operational issue, a spokesperson said.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 22, 2025, 05:29 PM IST

Air India Mumbai-Jodhpur flight aborts take-off due to operation issue, details inside
Representative Image (ANI)
    An Air India flight, operating from Maharashtra's Mumbai to Rajasthan's Jodhpur, returned to the bay due to an operational issue, a spokesperson said, as reported by Hindustan Times. As per the report, citing officials, the pilots decided to discontinue the take-off run after checks. 

    Meanwhile, alternative arrangements were made to fly the passengers to their destination, i.e., Jodhour, said the airline spokesperson. “The Flight AI645 operating from Mumbai to Jodhpur on 22 August returned to the bay due to an operational issue. The cockpit crew decided to discontinue the take-off run following standard operating procedures and brought the aircraft back,” news agency ANI quoted the spokesperson as saying.

    Earlier, the Passengers on board Air India flight from Kochi to New Delhi faced an unexpected delay after a technical snag was detected during the aircraft's take-off roll. The airline in its earlier statement said, "Flight AI504 operating from Kochi to Delhi on Sunday, 17 August, was delayed due to a technical issue detected during the take-off roll. The cockpit crew decided to discontinue the take-off run, following Standard Operating Procedures and brought the aircraft back to bay for checks".

    ALSO READ | Months after tragic Ahmedabad crash, Air India now set to resume international flights from...

    Earlier in the month,The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a warning letter to Air India Ltd., cautioning the airline over violations of flight time regulations and advising its management to exercise the highest level of diligence in adhering to aviation safety requirements.

    With inputs from ANI

