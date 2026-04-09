Air India Mumbai-Bengaluru flight makes U-turn after engine stops mid-air, here's what we know so far

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INDIA
In a major incident, pilots of Mumbai to Bengaluru Air India flight on Thursday declared "PAN PAN" over radio due to one of its engine stopped mid-air, officials who are aware of the matter said.
In a major incident, pilots of Mumbai to Bengaluru Air India flight on Thursday declared "PAN PAN" over radio due to one of its engine stopped mid-air, officials who are aware of the matter said.
The incident involved Air India flight AI 2812, an A320 Neo aircraft, that was originally scheduled to take off at 2.05 am, but took off at around 2.15 am. The aircraft returned back to the Mumbai airport at around 2.35am.