Air India 'mistakenly' cancels ticket of comedian Kunal Kamra's namesake

The flying ban on Kunal Kamra by public carrier Air India cost dear a Boston-based man who shared the comedian's name. The airline "mistakenly" cancelled the ticket of Kamra for a Jaipur-Mumbai flight of February 3, according to senior officials.

This came a week stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra was banned from flying by IndiGo for six months on January 28 for allegedly harassing a TV channel editor on its Mumbai-Lucknow flight. Three other airlines including Air India, SpiceJet and GoAir airlines have also banned him from flying with the airlines until further notice.

Air India officials said another man named Kunal Kamra had booked a ticket for a Jaipur-Mumbai flight but his ticket was cancelled by mistake.

However, he was reissued the ticket and allowed to board the flight once the airline staff at the Jaipur airport realised that he is not the comedian who is on the no-fly list of four airlines.

Speaking on the issue, an Air India spokesperson on Wednesday said, "Comedian Kunal Kamra is banned to board in Air India. It's mentioned in our system that's why his (man's) name was automatically rejected. But after verification of all the credentials of the pax, we allowed him to board the flight."

While IndiGo took the action after the landing of the flight, others announced the decision after Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri advised other airlines to impose similar restrictions on the comedian.

On the matter of banning comedian Kamra from flying, two airlines of the Tata group - Vistara and AirAsia India - have stated that they are "reviewing" the matter.

The comedian has sent a legal notice to the airlines, demanding a public apology and an amount of Rs 25 lakh for "causing mental pain and agony", as well as the revocation of the ban.