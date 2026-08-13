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Air India makes dope test mandatory for all pilots after Phuket-Delhi pilot tested positive for marijuana

The airline said the tests will be conducted during training at the Gurugram Academy, after flights at Flight Briefing Centres and Air India offices, and at designated sites at pilots’ respective bases.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 13, 2026, 04:37 PM IST

Air India makes dope test mandatory for all pilots after Phuket-Delhi pilot tested positive for marijuana
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Air India has announced compulsory screening of all pilots across its group for any prohibited substances or medications under existing rules, with the process starting on August 13, 2026.

 

The airline said the tests will be conducted during training at the Gurugram Academy, after flights at Flight Briefing Centres and Air India offices, and at designated sites at pilots’ respective bases.

Why Air India is mandating dope test for its pilots?

The airline noted that this initiative surpasses existing regulatory mandates and aims to reinforce safety and professional benchmarks while assuring passengers, stakeholders and the wider community.

 

The directive comes after an incident on August 4, when the Air India commander operating the Phuket-Delhi flight reportedly had difficulty standing after landing following a sudden altitude change, and required help to give a urine sample for mandatory drug testing, as reported by NDTV.

The Airbus A320 operating flight AI2379 from Phuket to Delhi stabilised and landed safely in Delhi. The flight had 137 passengers, including three infants, and eight crew members on board. As per the latest official data, 20 passengers and four cabin crew sustained injuries in the incident.

The Phuket-Delhi episode drew more attention after both pilots underwent compulsory psychoactive-substance testing following the flight.

 

The report comes soon after the pilot’s confirmatory drug test allegedly came back positive for marijuana. Sources told CNN-News18 that the result is now a key part of the probe into what led to the incident.

According to a report by NDTV, the pilot was found on the cockpit floor at the time the aircraft underwent a sudden altitude change. Investigators have yet to establish whether he fell due to the aircraft’s movement or was already on the floor when the incident occurred.

 

Both pilots have been removed from flight duties pending the outcome of the probe and further tests.

DGCA under scanner

The positive test has also led the government to examine whether India’s current system for screening pilots and other flight crew for psychoactive substances requires tightening.

Sources in the Ministry of Civil Aviation told India Today that the government has directed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to review the dope-testing framework, including protocols used in other countries, and to assess if India’s existing system needs to be strengthened or overhauled.

Under the current DGCA rules, aviation staff who test positive for psychoactive substances are sent for a rehabilitation program. A second positive result leads to a three-year suspension of their licence, while a third leads to cancellation.

The ministry is evaluating whether the present regulations are sufficient. According to a senior ministry source, any changes to the dope-testing rules will be considered once the DGCA finishes its review of international practices.

Air India takes safety measures beyond regulatory requirements

In light of these developments, Air India’s decision to subject its entire pilot workforce to screening surpasses the requirements stipulated under current aviation regulations.

 

According to internal correspondence, all pilots will be required to undergo mandatory testing for prohibited substances or medications, with the enhanced screening set to commence on Thursday.

 

This initiative positions the airline’s screening measures ahead of the existing regulatory framework, even as the government considers whether those regulations require strengthening.

 

The government is concurrently reviewing international approaches to psychoactive-substance testing prior to determining whether India’s framework should be amended.

 

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