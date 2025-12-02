Not Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt; this Indian actor has joined hands with Goodwill Caravan to support refugees
India releases new seismic map, places entire Himalayan arc in highest-risk zone, here’s what you need to know
Air India issues travel advisory after multiple flights delayed, Airline says, 'Third party glitch...'
Janhvi Kapoor says her mother Sridevi's death became a 'meme': 'We saw what happened with Dharamji, I'm sure...'
Naga Chaitanya or Raj Nidimoru - Who is richer? Know net worths of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's first and second husband
Russian President Vladimir Putin issues BIG statement ahead of his visit to India, says, PM Modi and I will discuss...'
Sonia Gandhi to contest panchayat elections? BJP plays a trick in Kerala local polls
India slams Pakistan over Sri Lanka aid flight claims: 'Given the urgency...'
Sanchar Saathi: Why are Opposition leaders calling the new app 'Pegasus 2.0'?
Rohit Sharma on verge of scripting history, 41 more runs will place him in Sachin, Kohli and Dravid club
INDIA
Air India has issued an advisory after multiple flights of multiple airlines were delayed due to a glitch in check-in systems at various airports. It has advised passengers to check and confirm flight details beforehand to prevent any inconvenience at the airports.
Air India has issued an advisory after multiple flights of multiple airlines were delayed due to a glitch in check-in systems at various airports. It has advised passengers to check and confirm flight details beforehand to prevent any inconvenience at the airports as many flights will remain delayed until the situation normalises.
In a post on X, Air India said, "A third-party system disruption has been affecting check-in systems at various airports, resulting in delays across multiple airlines, including Air India. Our airport teams are working diligently to ensure a smooth check-in experience for all passengers. While the system is progressively getting restored, some of our flights may continue to experience delays until the situation fully normalises."