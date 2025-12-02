Air India issues travel advisory after multiple flights delayed, Airline says, 'Third party glitch...'

Air India has issued an advisory after multiple flights of multiple airlines were delayed due to a glitch in check-in systems at various airports. It has advised passengers to check and confirm flight details beforehand to prevent any inconvenience at the airports.

Air India has issued an advisory after multiple flights of multiple airlines were delayed due to a glitch in check-in systems at various airports. It has advised passengers to check and confirm flight details beforehand to prevent any inconvenience at the airports as many flights will remain delayed until the situation normalises.

In a post on X, Air India said, "A third-party system disruption has been affecting check-in systems at various airports, resulting in delays across multiple airlines, including Air India. Our airport teams are working diligently to ensure a smooth check-in experience for all passengers. While the system is progressively getting restored, some of our flights may continue to experience delays until the situation fully normalises."