Air India issues hijack alert just before take-off at Kolkata Airport, aircraft moved to isolation bay

Hijack alert on Air India flight AI 772 to Mumbai triggers security scare at Kolkata airport. Airbus A320neo moved to isolation bay after pilot alerts ATC.

A hijack alert on an Air India flight bound for Mumbai triggered a security scare at Kolkata airport on Wednesday morning, prompting security personnel to rush to the spot, according to TV channels.

The pilot sent a hijack message to Air Traffic Control (ATC) shortly before take-off, following which the aircraft was moved to an isolation bay for security checks.

The alert is suspected to have been triggered by an issue involving a passenger.

The flight, AI 772, an Airbus A320neo, was preparing for take-off on Wednesday morning when the pilot sent the alert message to ATC.

According to sources, a message related to a hijack was possibly found written on a mirror inside the aircraft's washroom. However, authorities have not yet confirmed this.

Following the alert, the aircraft was moved to an isolation bay, where necessary security checks are expected to be carried out.

Security agencies including CISF, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) and Kolkata airport police are conducting thorough checks of the aircraft, baggage and passenger manifest as per standard anti-hijack protocol.

Passengers are being deplaned and re-screened, sources said.

No official statement has been released yet by Air India or Kolkata airport authorities. The situation is still developing.