Air India issues BIG statement after reports of electrical failure on Delhi-bound flight: 'Diversion was due to...'

"The aircraft landed safely at Dubai and underwent necessary checks. All passengers were kept informed of the delay, provided refreshments, and the flight, operated by the same aircraft, departed Dubai at 08:45 hrs IST and landed in Delhi at 12:19 hrs IST," the airline said in a statement.
Air India on Friday dismissed reports claiming that an "electrical failure" forced its flight AI154 from Vienna to Delhi to divert to Dubai, clarifying that the diversion was due to a technical issue and that the aircraft landed safely. The airline emphasised that all necessary precautions were taken and operations resumed smoothly after the technical checks.
In an official statement, Air India stated, "AI154 operating from Vienna to Delhi on 09 October was diverted to Dubai due to a technical issue. The aircraft landed safely at Dubai and underwent necessary checks. All passengers were kept informed of the delay, provided refreshments, and the flight, operated by the same aircraft, departed Dubai at 08:45 hrs IST and landed in Delhi at 12:19 hrs IST. At Air India, the safety of passengers and crew remains top priority."
Earlier in the day, the airline's spokesperson stated that a New Delhi-bound Air India flight from Vienna, Austria, had been diverted to Dubai due to a suspected technical issue. The aircraft landed safely at Dubai, and he flight departed after a delay as it underwent necessary checks. Air India Spokesperson stated, "AI154 operating from Vienna to New Delhi on October 9 was diverted to Dubai due to a suspected technical issue. The aircraft landed safely at Dubai and underwent necessary checks."
"All passengers were kept informed of the delay, provided refreshments, and the flight departed at 08:45 hrs IST," the spokesperson said. "We regret the inconvenience caused due to the unforeseen delay. At Air India, the safety of passengers and crew remains top priority," Air India Spokesperson added. In a statement, the airline emphasised that passenger and crew safety remains its top priority.
(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).