Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet oppose govt’s 60% free seat rule, warn of fare hikes

IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet oppose the government’s rule mandating 60% free seat selection, warning it may raise airfares. Airlines say losing ancillary revenue will force higher ticket prices, impacting affordability despite the policy aiming to benefit passengers.

Major Indian carriers, including IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet, have raised concerns over a new government directive requiring airlines to offer free seat selection for at least 60% of seats on every flight. The airlines argue that the move could disrupt their revenue models and ultimately lead to higher ticket prices.

Government’s Directive Explained

The Civil Aviation Ministry recently instructed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to ensure that a majority of seats on flights are available for free selection. The policy aims to make air travel more transparent and accessible, especially amid complaints about high charges for choosing preferred seats.

Currently, passengers may pay anywhere between Rs 200 and Rs 2,100 for seat selection, depending on factors such as legroom, location, and demand.

Industry Body Flags Financial Impact

The Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA), which represents the three airlines, has formally urged the ministry to reconsider the decision. In a communication to Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha, the body warned that the directive could have unintended consequences for the aviation sector.

According to FIA, seat selection fees are an important source of ancillary income for airlines operating in a high-cost environment. With rising expenses such as fuel, maintenance, and airport charges, airlines rely on these additional revenues to remain financially viable.

Risk of Higher Airfares

Airlines argue that removing a key revenue stream will force them to compensate by increasing base ticket prices. This, they say, could negatively affect all passengers—not just those who opt for seat selection.

The industry body also highlighted that such a move could undermine market-driven pricing and limit airlines’ flexibility in managing costs. It warned that the policy may unintentionally make air travel less affordable, particularly for budget-conscious travellers.

Operational Challenges Add Pressure

The airlines also pointed to broader operational difficulties, including rising aviation turbine fuel prices and disruptions linked to geopolitical tensions in West Asia. These factors have already increased costs and complicated flight operations in the region.

Call for Reconsideration

FIA has criticised the lack of stakeholder consultation before the announcement and cautioned that such regulatory intervention could set a concerning precedent. The group has urged the government to withdraw the directive, emphasizing the need for balanced policies that protect both passenger interests and airline sustainability.

As discussions continue, the outcome will likely shape pricing strategies and passenger experience across India’s aviation sector.