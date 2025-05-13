Air India and Indigo cancelled their flight operations to and from Jammu, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Rajkot and other locations for Tuesday (May 13, 2025) amid escalating India-Pakistan tension.

Amid escalating India-Pakistan tension, Indian airlines Air India, and IndiGo have cancelled their flight operations to and from Jammu, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Leh, Srinagar, and Rajkot among others airports for Tuesday (May 13, 2025). In a statement posted on X, Indigo said, "In light of the latest developments and with your safety as our utmost priority, flights to and from Jammu, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Leh, Srinagar, and Rajkot are cancelled for 13th May 2025."We understand how this may disrupt your travel plans, and regret the inconvenience caused. Our teams are actively monitoring the situation and will promptly keep you informed of further updates. Before heading to the airport, please check your flight status on our website or app. If you need assistance, we're just a message or call away. and forever ready to help," the statement added.





Similarly, Air India also issued a fresh travel advisory informing flight cancellations at 8 locations, including Jammu, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot for Tuesday. In a statement posted on X, Air India said, "In view of the latest developments and keeping your safety in mind, flights to and from Jammu, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot are cancelled for Tuesday, 13th May." "We are monitoring the situation and will keep you updated," it added.





Earlier on Monday, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) announced the reopening of 32 airports across northern and western India for civil flight operations, three days after their temporary closure was extended until Thursday next (May 15) amid escalating India-Pakistan conflict. Meanwhile, the Indian Army said that no enemy drones have been reported on Indian territory at present, and the situation remains calm and completely under full control. Red streaks were seen and explosions heard as India's air defence intercepted Pakistani drones amid a blackout in Samb, with Army sources saying that a small number of drones had come into the Samba sector and were being engaged. Army sources said that comparatively, a very small number of drones have come in the Samba sector, and they are being engaged, and there is nothing to be alarmed about.

