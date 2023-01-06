Search icon
Air India incident: Shankar Mishra's last location tracked, accused switched off phone to evade arrest

The last known location of Shankar Mishra's phone, according to Delhi police sources, was determined to be Bengaluru on January 3.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 05:49 PM IST

A shocking incident that occurred on an Air India flight has recently come to light. According to reports, a drunken guy was charged for urinating on a female passenger while they were flying. Shankar Mishra has been named as the accused in this case.

Shankar Mishra is the vice president of an American international financial company's Indian branch, according to the police. The accused was given a 30-day flying restriction by Air India on Wednesday, and an internal investigation was also started. The man who is currently evading capture has a complaint filed against him by the Delhi Police.

The last known location of Shankar Mishra's phone, according to Delhi Police sources, was determined to be Bengaluru on January 3. According to reports, the 35-year-old man turned off his phone after the police began searching for him. The accused was accused of eluding arrest by the police, who stated that he and his family were not cooperating with the inquiry.

The incident took place on AI 102 on November 26 just after lunch was served and the lights were dimmed, according to the FIR. A male traveller in Business Class seat 8A came across to the seat of the senior citizen, removed his pants, and urinated on her.

Vice President of the Wells Fargo Company, which is related to an American international financial services firm, is Mumbai resident Shankar Mishra, according to Aaj Tak.

In response to the victim's complaint, a case was opened under the Indian Penal Code sections 294 (obscene act in public place), 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult a woman's modesty), 354 (assault or criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunk person), as well as the Aircraft Rules.

Additionally, Air India reported the accused to the Delhi police department's Palam Police Station. Mishra moved to Mumbai to evade capture after the situation heated up. The Delhi Police has formed teams to apprehend him.

