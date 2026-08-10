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Air India flight turbulence: Pilot body issues 5-point advisory after positive drug test result

Pilot body issued advisory after Aug 4 Air India turbulence, urging DGCA to keep 'non-negative' drug test confidential and not treat it as confirmed.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 10, 2026, 05:25 PM IST

Air India flight turbulence: Pilot body issues 5-point advisory after positive drug test result
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The Airline Pilots’ Association of India has issued an advisory after the August 4 Air India Phuket-Delhi turbulence incident. It comes amid a probe into the pilot-in-command’s 'non-negative' drug test. The association has asked DGCA to keep the process confidential and avoid calling it a confirmed case before verification.

What the advisory says about the test

The association emphasised that a 'non-negative' screening result is merely an initial indication, necessitating confirmatory testing and medical review before any definitive conclusions are made. The advisory stressed that labelling such a result as a 'positive drug test' is misleading and harmful. This follows an incident on the August 4 Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi, which experienced severe turbulence and injured 17 individuals, where the pilot received a 'non-negative' result in a psychoactive substance test. The investigation remains ongoing, with additional unreported factors involved.

Random testing is mandatory under Civil Aviation Requirements for flight crew, air traffic controllers, aircraft maintenance engineers, and other safety-sensitive personnel. The tests screen for six classes of substances; however, due process must be followed, and screening results should not be considered definitive proof of substance use.

Also read: CWG 2026: Dr Subhash Chandra meets Ankush Panghal, says 'Foundation is proud of his Gold Medal'

Key precautions for pilots

The association warned that some over-the-counter medicines in India, like cough syrups and cold remedies, may result in non-negative drug test results. Pilots are advised to consult medical officers before medication use and to declare all medications on testing forms, along with keeping prescriptions and receipts. They should also avoid poppy-seed foods and substances like bhang and thandai to prevent positive tests for opiates or cannabis. The guidelines stress the importance of transparency in medication use, as regulations provide counselling and rehabilitation for a first confirmed positive test instead of automatic suspension.

The association urged the DGCA to maintain confidentiality regarding screening details and non-negative results, restricting information to authorised personnel. It emphasised the need for strict chain-of-custody protocols, video recordings of tests, and secure sample handling to avoid procedural errors. Additionally, the association requested training for medical review officers to differentiate between therapeutic use and substance abuse, advocating for fair and accurate reporting by the DGCA and media.

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