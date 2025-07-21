Air India flight from Kochi veers off runway while landing at Mumbai airport, here's what we know so far

Flight AI 2744, an Airbus A320 (VT-TYA), veered off the runway shortly after touching down at 9:27 AM. The incident occurred during intense rain, which created poor visibility and wet runway conditions.

An Air India flight from Kochi to Mumbai overshot the runway while landing at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Monday morning due to heavy rainfall in the city. Flight AI 2744, an Airbus A320 (VT-TYA), veered off the runway shortly after touching down at 9:27 AM. The incident occurred during intense rain, which created poor visibility and wet runway conditions.

According to initial reports, three tyres of the aircraft burst upon landing, and there is possible damage to one of the engines. Despite this, the aircraft managed to taxi safely to the terminal. All passengers and crew members disembarked safely, with no injuries reported.

Air India released an official statement confirming the runway excursion. “Flight AI2744, operating from Kochi to Mumbai on 21 July 2025, experienced heavy rain during landing, resulting in a runway excursion. The aircraft taxied safely to the gate, and all passengers and crew members have since disembarked. The aircraft has been grounded for checks. The safety of passengers and crew remains our top priority,” a spokesperson said.

Emergency teams at the airport responded immediately. A CSMIA spokesperson added, “An incoming aircraft from Kochi experienced a runway excursion at CSMIA at 09:27 hours. Emergency response teams were promptly deployed. All passengers and crew are safe. Minor damage has been reported to the primary runway 09/27. To ensure smooth operations, the secondary runway 14/32 has been activated.”

The airport’s primary runway, which suffered minor damage, is currently undergoing inspection and repair. Meanwhile, flights are being managed through the secondary runway to avoid major disruptions.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is expected to investigate the incident further. Airport and airline officials stressed that safety protocols were followed, and passenger well-being remains the top concern.