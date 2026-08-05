Air India Flight AI2379 Turbulence: What happened on Phuket-to-Delhi route? Flyers call it 'Worst 2 hours'

Severe turbulence on an Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi injured 17 people, damaged cabin panels and scattered luggage.

An Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi was hit by severe turbulence on Tuesday. 17 people, including 4 crew members, were injured. Overhead bins broke, luggage fell, and passengers were thrown from their seats.

Chaos inside flight AI2379

The aircraft encountered strong turbulence en route to Delhi, prompting a cabin crew member to repeatedly advise passengers to 'fasten your seatbelts.' Video footage revealed broken overhead panels and scattered luggage. Passengers were seen holding their heads, praying and comforting one another amidst the chaos. Passenger Minchen, who filmed the video, called it 'the worst two hours of her life. She said, 'I saw people being thrown into the air, hitting their heads, and getting injured. Please always wear your seatbelt, even when the sign is off.'

Another passenger reported that his father was seated in an aisle when the plane suddenly dropped 300 feet, causing him to hit the ceiling and land on the floor. His mother sustained a head injury from hitting the overhead cabin, while his two-year-old daughter also suffered a head injury. Both were treated at the airport. Notably, there was no mandatory seatbelt sign illuminated at the time of the incident. Italian passenger Viviana said her sister was thrown in the air and her mother suffered a head injury. 'We thought we would die,' she said.

Medical care after landing

After landing safely in Delhi, seven passengers were transported to Fortis Hospital, where a 'Code Yellow' was activated to coordinate a response. They received necessary scans and treatments for minor injuries before being moved to inpatient rooms for observation. A clearer report will follow after specialist assessments.

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Crew response and passenger appeal

Passengers commended the pilot and cabin crew for their calmness during turbulence, with one passenger describing the experience as 'a rebirth' and expressing trust in Waheguru for a safe landing. They called for an inquiry into the incident to enhance air safety, while Air India has not provided any additional information on the cause of the turbulence.