Amid continuing tension in the Middle East, Air India has extended the suspension of its flights to several cities in Saudi Arabia. Check the latest update for passengers.

Air India on Sunday announced an extension of the suspension of flights to and from three major cities in Saudi Arabia until December 31, 2026, citing the ongoing security situation in the region. These cities are Jeddah, Dammam, and Riyadh. Earlier, services to and from these cities were suspended until November 30. In its latest travel advisory issued on X, the airline wrote, ''In view of the prevailing situation in the region, Air India flights to and from Jeddah, Dammam and Riyadh will remain suspended until 31 December 2026. Guests holding confirmed bookings issued on or before 27 November 2026 for travel up to 31 December 2026 may avail a one-time complimentary date change, subject to availability, or opt for a full refund upon cancellation.''

''Guests choosing to reschedule their travel may do so to or from any operational Air India station in Saudi Arabia, with revised travel to be completed by 14 January 2027,'' it added. In the post, Air India also provided customer support phone numbers for assistance to customers regarding rescheduling and refunds.

#TravelAdvisory In view of the prevailing situation in the region, Air India flights to and from Jeddah, Dammam and Riyadh will remain suspended until 31 December 2026. Guests holding confirmed bookings issued on or before 27 November 2026 for travel up to 31 December 2026 may avail a one-time complimentary date change, subject to availability, or opt for a full refund upon cancellation. Guests choosing to reschedule their travel may do so to or from any operational Air India station in Saudi Arabia, with revised travel to be completed by 14 January 2027. Our customer support teams are available to assist guests with rescheduling or refunds and can be reached at +91 11 69329333 / +91 11 69329999. — Air India (@airindia) November 29, 2026

Main reason behind air service disruptions

The continued suspension comes amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, where the ongoing conflict has affected aviation operations in the region. In recent times, Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, including missile and drone strikes on the Riyadh International Airport and other critical infrastructure, have raised concerns over passenger safety.