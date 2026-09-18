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Air India Express suspends 8 crew including 4 pilots for missing post-flight breathalyser test

Air India Express has suspended eight crew members, including four pilots, after they failed to undergo a mandatory post-flight breathalyser test within the prescribed 2-hour window following an international flight.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 18, 2026, 03:39 PM IST

Air India Express suspends 8 crew including 4 pilots for missing post-flight breathalyser test
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Air India Express has suspended eight crew members, including four pilots, after they failed to undergo a mandatory post-flight breathalyser test within the prescribed 2-hour window following an international flight.

The crew members of the Dubai-Amritsar Air India Express flight on August 2 were required to undergo the mandatory post-flight declaration within two hours of landing at the Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport in Amritsar. However, they were delayed by 35 minutes and submitted the declaration after 2 hours and 35 minutes.

The airline subsequently reported the violation to the aviation safety body, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), and removed all eight members from duty.

Development comes after pilot tests positive for marijuana

The development comes amid the pilot of Air India Express' sister company, Air India, testing positive for a psychoactive substance after his Phuket-Delhi flight last month. The test reportedly confirmed that the pilot had smoked marijuana, which is commonly known as 'weed'.

The aircraft, AI-2379, carrying 137 passengers and eight crew members, had suddenly lost about 300 feet of altitude while it was flying over Odisha on August 4. At least 20 passengers and four crew members had suffered injuries. The Airbus A320neo aircraft later landed safely in Delhi.

A dope test was then made mandatory for both Air India and Air India Express pilots.

Air India orders full screening of pilots

"As you know, Air India already fully complies with all regulatory requirements prescribed by India's DGCA, which are similar to those practised in other major aviation jurisdictions including Europe and the United States. We nevertheless now feel that it is important to go further," the airline's formal letter sent to its employees read.

It will be conducted concurrently with training at the Gurugram Academy, post-flight at Air India's flight briefing centres and offices, the airline said.

Air India Express Chief of Flight Safety has urged pilots to self-declare the use of psychoactive substances. "All employees are encouraged to voluntarily self-declare any use, misuse, dependence on, or abuse of psychoactive substances that may affect their fitness for duty," an Air India Express statement read.

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