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Air India Express passenger's pistol fires at Varanasi Airport, 2 screeners injured; probe underway

Two AAICLAS staff injured after a gun carried by an Air India Express passenger went off during a weapons check at Varanasi airport on Sunday, Aug 16, 2026.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 16, 2026, 01:06 PM IST

Air India Express passenger's pistol fires at Varanasi Airport, 2 screeners injured; probe underway
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    Two people were injured after a gun carried by an Air India Express passenger went off during a weapons check at Varanasi airport on Sunday, August 16, 2026. The passenger, from Azamgarh, was travelling with his wife to Mumbai on Air India Express flight IX-1810. He had a pistol and a magazine with him and had declared the weapons before boarding.

    According to Varanasi Airport Director Puneet Gupta, the weapon and its documents were being checked when the gun went off. Both the weapon owner and airport staff were present during the verification.

    How the incident happened

    Gupta said the bullet first hit the ground before striking two staff members standing nearby. 

    A woman sustained a gunshot injury to her thigh, while a male staff member was injured in the hand.

    The incident took place at around 9:30 am. According to an ANI statement from the Airport Director:  

    “Today at about 0930 hrs, a passenger travelling with his wife on flight IX-1810 to Mumbai declared weapons on board the flight. During the weapons check, the passenger fired a round, injuring two AAICLAS screeners. Both were taken to New Laxmi Trauma Centre for treatment. Local police have been informed, and an investigation is underway.”

    Both staff stable, probe on

    Both injured staff members are in stable condition and are undergoing treatment, Gupta said. Local police have been informed and an investigation is underway, the airport director said.

    The passenger had followed protocol by declaring the weapon, but the accidental discharge during inspection has raised questions about handling procedures during weapons checks.

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