FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'Jasprit Bumrah learnt slower balls from me': Pakistani-born UAE cricketer makes BOLD claim

'Build a super team, not superstars': Gautam Gambhir opens up about his coaching approach, sets WTC qualification as India’s next target

Air India Express' hard landing caught on camera; Watch how it lost nose at Phuket airport

Hansika Motwane, Sohael Khaturiya end their four-year marriage with mutual divorce, actress forgoes alimony

Viral video: Sonu Sood urges young drivers to stop rash driving amid rising road accidents, says 'no speed is worth a life'

Amid energy crisis, Canada commits cooperation on oil, LNG with India as Strait of Hormuz tensions rise

Watch: Virat Kohli’s intense training clip sets social media ablaze ahead of IPL 2026

'When such a big task...': Harbhajan Singh reacts to BCCI's Rs 131 crore reward for T20 World Cup champions

Anupam Kher pens emotional letter to 16-year-old self 'Bittu': 'Thank you for your innocence, courage, and relentless hope'

Anurag Dobhal’s manager reacts to brother Kalam Ink’s allegations: 'Our priority is his recovery and 9-month pregnant Ritika's health'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
LPG Gas Cylinder Shortage Live Updates: Delhi HC canteen stops selling lunch amid supply crunch

LPG Gas Cylinder Shortage Live Updates: Delhi HC canteen stops selling lunch

Viral video: Sonu Sood urges young drivers to stop rash driving amid rising road accidents, says 'no speed is worth a life'

Sonu Sood urges young drivers to stop rash driving amid rising road accidents

Watch: Virat Kohli’s intense training clip sets social media ablaze ahead of IPL 2026

Watch: Virat Kohli’s intense training clip sets social media ablaze ahead of IPL

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Farah Pahlavi: From Iran’s last empress to widow in exile, all about her Shahbanu journey amid US-Israel-Iran war

Meet Farah Pahlavi: From Iran’s last empress to widow in exile

Sanju Samson net worth: Know about T20 World Cup hero’s education, family, and luxurious lifestyle

Sanju Samson net worth: Know about T20 World Cup hero’s, family, and luxurio

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram: Bollywood couples blessed with baby girls

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda-Lin Lais

HomeIndia

INDIA

Air India Express' hard landing caught on camera; Watch how it lost nose at Phuket airport

The aircraft is seen veering slightly as it tries to stay on course during its landing roll.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Mar 11, 2026, 04:57 PM IST

Air India Express' hard landing caught on camera; Watch how it lost nose at Phuket airport
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A dramatic incident unfolded at Phuket International Airport in Thailand when an Air India Express aircraft operating on the Hyderabad-Phuket route skidded off the runway due to a nose-wheel-related malfunction. The aircraft, a Boeing 737 MAX 8, was carrying an unspecified number of passengers, but fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

Footage shows plane veering off course

A video recorded from near the runway captures the moments leading up to the incident, showing the aircraft struggling to maintain a straight line on the runway. The plane appears to veer slightly, slowing down while drifting towards the edge of the tarmac before eventually coming to a halt off the main runway surface.

Images circulating after the incident reveal visible damage to the aircraft's landing gear, including a burst tyre and structural damage around the wheel.

Crew followed safety protocols, says airline

A spokesperson for Air India Express confirmed the incident, stating that the crew followed all prescribed safety procedures. The airline expressed gratitude to passengers and thanked the authorities at Phuket International Airport, among other stakeholders, for their cooperation while the situation was being handled.

"We confirm that our Hyderabad-Phuket flight on 11 March experienced an issue with the nose wheel at Phuket Airport. The crew followed all standard protocols, and guests were deplaned. We thank our guests, the Phuket airport authorities, and all stakeholders for their cooperation," the spokesperson said.

According to flight tracking website (link unavailable), Flight IX 938 took off from Hyderabad at 6:42 am, delayed from its scheduled departure time of 6:20 am, and landed at Phuket International Airport at 11:40 am local time. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of air travel, and an investigation into the matter is likely to follow.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Build a super team, not superstars': Gautam Gambhir opens up about his coaching approach, sets WTC qualification as India’s next target
'Build a super team, not superstars': Gautam Gambhir opens up about his coaching
Air India Express' hard landing caught on camera; Watch how it lost nose at Phuket airport
Air India Express' hard landing caught on cam; Watch how it lost nose at Phuket
Hansika Motwane, Sohael Khaturiya end their four-year marriage with mutual divorce, actress forgoes alimony
Hansika Motwane, Sohael Khaturiya end their four-year marriage with mutual
Viral video: Sonu Sood urges young drivers to stop rash driving amid rising road accidents, says 'no speed is worth a life'
Sonu Sood urges young drivers to stop rash driving amid rising road accidents
Amid energy crisis, Canada commits cooperation on oil, LNG with India as Strait of Hormuz tensions rise
Amid energy crisis, Canada commits cooperation on oil, LNG with India
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Farah Pahlavi: From Iran’s last empress to widow in exile, all about her Shahbanu journey amid US-Israel-Iran war
Meet Farah Pahlavi: From Iran’s last empress to widow in exile
Sanju Samson net worth: Know about T20 World Cup hero’s education, family, and luxurious lifestyle
Sanju Samson net worth: Know about T20 World Cup hero’s, family, and luxurio
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram: Bollywood couples blessed with baby girls
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda-Lin Lais
Who is Vanshika Chadha? The woman who won Kuldeep Yadav’s heart; wedding set for March 14
Who is Vanshika Chadha? The woman who won Kuldeep Yadav’s heart; wedding set for
Malaika Arora's love life: Marriage with Arbaaz Khan, breakup with Arjun Kapoor, dating rumours with Harsh Mehta, now linked with Sorab Bedi
Malaika Arora's love life: Marriage with Arbaaz Khan, breakup with Arjun Kapoor
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement