Air India Express' hard landing caught on camera; Watch how it lost nose at Phuket airport

The aircraft is seen veering slightly as it tries to stay on course during its landing roll.

A dramatic incident unfolded at Phuket International Airport in Thailand when an Air India Express aircraft operating on the Hyderabad-Phuket route skidded off the runway due to a nose-wheel-related malfunction. The aircraft, a Boeing 737 MAX 8, was carrying an unspecified number of passengers, but fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

Footage shows plane veering off course

A video recorded from near the runway captures the moments leading up to the incident, showing the aircraft struggling to maintain a straight line on the runway. The plane appears to veer slightly, slowing down while drifting towards the edge of the tarmac before eventually coming to a halt off the main runway surface.

Phuket International Airport has been closed.



An Air India Express flight from Hyderabad made a hard landing damaging the aircraft’s nose landing gear.



The airport is now closed to traffic.



Images circulating after the incident reveal visible damage to the aircraft's landing gear, including a burst tyre and structural damage around the wheel.

Crew followed safety protocols, says airline

A spokesperson for Air India Express confirmed the incident, stating that the crew followed all prescribed safety procedures. The airline expressed gratitude to passengers and thanked the authorities at Phuket International Airport, among other stakeholders, for their cooperation while the situation was being handled.

"We confirm that our Hyderabad-Phuket flight on 11 March experienced an issue with the nose wheel at Phuket Airport. The crew followed all standard protocols, and guests were deplaned. We thank our guests, the Phuket airport authorities, and all stakeholders for their cooperation," the spokesperson said.

According to flight tracking website (link unavailable), Flight IX 938 took off from Hyderabad at 6:42 am, delayed from its scheduled departure time of 6:20 am, and landed at Phuket International Airport at 11:40 am local time. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of air travel, and an investigation into the matter is likely to follow.