Air India Express flight diverted to Muscat after burning smell detected from vent

The Air India Express flight was on the way from Calicut to Muscat when the crew decided against continuing with the journey to the destination.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 17, 2022, 01:38 PM IST

File Photo

After an Indigo flight was forced to divert to Karachi in Pakistan for precautionary landing, an Air India Express flight from Calicut to Dubai was forced to divert to Muscat after an issue on-board. A burning smell was detected being emitted by one of the vents in the forward gallery. This is the second incident of a flight from one of India's airlines being forced to divert from round in the last 24 hours. 

"Air India Express aircraft VT-AXX operating flight IX-355 (Calicut-Dubai) diverted to Muscat as during Cruise, a burning smell emitted from one of the vents in the forward galley," Indian aviation regulator DGCA was quoted by ANI.

On July 16, emergency landing was made at Kolkata airport by an Ethiopian Airlines aircraft from Addis Ababa to Bangkok due to a pressurization issue. A Srilankan airlines aircraft made an emergency landing at Chennai airport due to Hydraulic issue on Friday, DGCA had added. 

The fresh incident comes after an IndiGo flight was diverted to Karachi in Pakistan on Sunday after a technical defect in the aircraft was reported by the pilot.

IndiGo's Sharjah-Hyderabad flight diverted to Karachi due to technical defect, all passengers safe

 

