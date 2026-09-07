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Air India Express breaks silence a week later on Kochi-Abu Dhabi flight turnback

Air India Express has finally addressed a week-old mid-air scare involving a Kochi-Abu Dhabi flight. Here's what the airline said.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 07, 2026, 06:51 PM IST

Air India Express breaks silence a week later on Kochi-Abu Dhabi flight turnback
Air India Express finally addresses week-old flight scare. (AI-Generated)
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Air India Express on Monday finally broke its silence on a week-old incident involving a Kochi-Abu Dhabi flight, which made an air turnback after a technical issue was detected mid-air. The airline said that passengers were subsequently flown to Abu Dhabi on an alternative aircraft.

 

What happened on the Kochi-Abu Dhabi flight?

 

For those unversed, the incident involved an Air India Express Boeing 737 operating flight IX 415 from Kochi to Abu Dhabi. The flight was forced to turn back mid-flight after the crew detected a rapidly falling oil quantity on Engine 1 and later shut the engine down when oil pressure entered the danger zone, while the aircraft was cruising at around 36,000 feet.

 

''A week ago, one of our Kochi-Abu Dhabi flights made an air turnback in line with established safety protocols. Guests were subsequently connected to Abu Dhabi on an alternative aircraft. Reports presenting this incident without the relevant timeline and context may inadvertently cause unnecessary concern among guests and the travelling public,'' the Air India Express spokesperson said.

 

Why did the Air India Express flight turn back?

 

Reportedly, the flight was about 50 minutes into its journey and was flying at 36,000 feet when the pilot and co-pilot noticed Engine 1 oil quantity dropping rapidly. Later, the pilots carried out a structured FORDEC assessment before deciding to return.

 

While returning, both pilots kept monitoring engine parameters and even prepared for every possible contingency. After 45 minutes into the return journey, Engine 1 oil pressure began to fluctuate and entered the red zone on the cockpit gauge. The crew then followed the Non-Normal Checklist (NNC) and shut down Engine 1.

 

What happened to the passengers?

 

Soon after the flight returned to Kochi airport, passengers were connected to Abu Dhabi on an alternative aircraft. The airline reportedly made subsequent arrangements to complete passengers' journey.

 

(With inputs from agencies)

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