Air India Express: Bagdogra-Delhi flight, carrying 148 passengers onboard makes emergency landing in Lucknow after mayday call, probe underway
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INDIA
Bagdogra-Delhi flight, carrying 148 passengers onboard makes emergency landing in Lucknow after mayday call, probe underway
A Delhi-bound Air India Express flight from Bagdogra, carrying 148 passengers, was forced to make an emergency landing at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow after a mid-air smoke alert, according to news agency PTI.
(This is a developing story)