Air India Express: Bagdogra-Delhi flight, carrying 148 passengers onboard makes emergency landing in Lucknow after mayday call, probe underway

Bagdogra-Delhi flight, carrying 148 passengers onboard makes emergency landing in Lucknow after mayday call, probe underway

A Delhi-bound Air India Express flight from Bagdogra, carrying 148 passengers, was forced to make an emergency landing at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow after a mid-air smoke alert, according to news agency PTI.



(This is a developing story)

