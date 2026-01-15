Air India Delhi-New York flight suffers damage at IGI Airport; watch here

Upon landing in Delhi, the aircraft encountered a foreign object while taxiing in dense fog, resulting in damage to the right engine.

A New York-bound Air India flight from Delhi suffered damage at the Delhi airport amid dense fog on Thursday morning. The A350 aircraft's right engine was damaged after it sucked in a cargo container, PTI reported, quoting a source. The airline said the aircraft was grounded for a thorough investigation, and there could be potential disruptions on select routes operated with the A350 aircraft.

"Air India confirms that Flight AI101, operating from Delhi to New York (JFK), was forced to return to Delhi shortly after takeoff due to the unexpected closure of Iranian airspace, which impacted its planned route. Upon landing in Delhi, the aircraft encountered a foreign object while taxiing in dense fog, resulting in damage to the right engine," Air India said. "The aircraft was safely positioned to the designated parking stand, ensuring the safety of all passengers and crew on board," the airline said in a statement.

Air India cancels 3 flights

Tata Group-owned Air India cancelled at least three flights to the US, and certain services to Europe will face some delays due to the Iranian airspace closure, an official said.