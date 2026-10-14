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Air India Delhi flight diverted to Jaipur after bomb threat sparks hijack scare, 250 passengers on board safe

Reports said the pilot had broadcast the Squawk 7500 code briefly. In aviation parlance, Squawk 7500 signals hijacking or unlawful interference.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 14, 2026, 11:31 AM IST

Air India Delhi flight diverted to Jaipur after bomb threat sparks hijack scare, 250 passengers on board safe
Air India (File Photo/ANI)
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A Frankfurt-Delhi Air India flight, AI-2030, made an emergency landing at Jaipur airport after a hijack alert. Initial information suggests Ahmedabad ATC received a Squawk 7500 alert for a few seconds, prompting security agencies to go on alert.

The aircraft landed safely in Jaipur and was moved to the isolation bay at 9:45 am.

Squawk 7500 alert triggers emergency landing in Jaipur

Reports said the pilot had broadcast the Squawk 7500 code briefly. In aviation parlance, Squawk 7500 signals hijacking or unlawful interference.

The aircraft was moved to the isolation bay at Jaipur airport around 9:45 am, where security agencies inspect aircraft during security emergencies while keeping them separated from others. Official confirmation of the Squawk 7500 alert is awaited.

Air India extends cancellation of Riyadh flights

Meanwhile, Air India and Air India Express have extended cancellation of Riyadh flights due to the evolving situation in Saudi Arabia, officials said Saturday.

Air India Express has cancelled flights till October 14, Air India till October 15, PTI reported. Both had earlier cancelled flights till October 10.

The airlines are monitoring the situation and are offering full refunds to affected passengers. Air India Express is also offering free rescheduling, an official said.

Air India Express operates 16 weekly flights to Riyadh from Bengaluru, Kochi, Kannur and Kozhikode. Air India operates seven weekly flights from Delhi and Mumbai. Akasa Air on Friday said it is cancelling Riyadh flights till October 1

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