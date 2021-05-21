Trending#

Air India data hacked, passport, credit cards and other details leaked

It is being said that other global airlines are likely affected too by the data breach.


air india

File photo

Written By

Edited By

Abhishek Sharma

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: May 21, 2021, 09:18 PM IST

India's national carrier Air India has suffered a major cyber attack in which the personal details of passengers including credit card info and passport details were stolen.

The breach involved the data between August 2011 and February 2021.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)