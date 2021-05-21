Air India data hacked, passport, credit cards and other details leaked
Abhishek Sharma
DNA webdesk
India's national carrier Air India has suffered a major cyber attack in which the personal details of passengers including credit card info and passport details were stolen.
The breach involved the data between August 2011 and February 2021.
It is being said that other global airlines are likely affected too by the data breach.
(This is a developing story. More details awaited)