Air India cuts international flights till July: Why and which routes are affected?

The airspace curbs have forced the airline to take longer routes for many international flights, resulting in increased fuel burn and higher costs. The Tata Group-owned airline is now set to scale back services to many international destinations.

Air India has decided to reduce its international flights from May through July this year due to a surge in jet fuel prices and airspace restrictions amid the Middle East conflict. The airspace curbs have forced the airline to take longer routes for many international flights, resulting in increased fuel burn and higher costs. The Tata Group-owned airline is now set to scale back services to Europe, North America, Australia, and Singapore, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Air India’s outgoing chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director Campbell Wilson said in a message to employees that many of the airline’s international flights had become unprofitable, adding that continuing operations will further increase losses. Air India, which was acquired by the Tata Group in early 2022, is estimated to have incurred a loss of more than Rs 22,000 crore in the financial year ended March 31, 2026. "We have reduced some flying for April and May...A massive rise in jet fuel prices, together with airspace closures and longer flying routes, has caused many of our international flights to become unprofitable to operate," Wilson told staff, according to news agency PTI. "The airspace and jet fuel price situation remains extremely challenging, leaving us no choice but to further trim schedules for June and July," the CEO added.

Wilson further said in his communication that the airline has taken pricing measures to offset the rising costs, but even those have not helped much. "We have increased airfares and imposed fuel surcharges, but these higher fares impact customer demand. We can only raise fares so much before people decide to stay home," he said.

FIA letter to MoCA

The development has come just days after the Federation of Indian Airlines wrote a letter to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, flagging the rising prices of aviation turbine fuel (ATF). "The airline industry in India is under extreme stress and is on the verge of shutting down or stopping operations. The dire condition of the aviation sector has been exacerbated by the West Asia war and the exorbitant increase in aviation turbine fuel prices," the FIA wrote in its letter.