FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Jasmin Bhasin breaks silence on rumous of her marriage with Aly Goni in December 2026: 'It's surprising for us'

Jasmin Bhasin breaks silence on rumous of her marriage with Aly Goni in 2026

Ebola Virus: 28-Year-Old Woman, Back From Uganda, Quarantined In Bengaluru Hospital

Ebola Virus: 28-Year-Old Woman, Back From Uganda, Quarantined In Bengaluru Hospital

‘Terrible question’: Gujarat Titans star snaps at reporter after crushing Qualifier 1 loss to RCB

Gujarat Titans star snaps at reporter after crushing Qualifier 1 loss to RCB

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family, net worth, education and more

Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family

Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage with Vivek Dahiya, education, combined net worth and more

Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage

From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi: How Manish Malhotra's iconic sarees carved Bollywood fashion legacy

From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi

HomeIndia

INDIA

Air India cuts 22% domestic flight services amid rising fuel prices, West Asia crisis

Air India announced on Wednesday that it rationalised operations on specific domestic routes between June and August 2026. The move comes amid rising fuel prices that have caused the loss-making carrier to reduce 22 per cent of its domestic flights.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : May 27, 2026, 04:19 PM IST

Air India cuts 22% domestic flight services amid rising fuel prices, West Asia crisis
Air India has already reduced international flights by around 27%
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Air India announced on Wednesday that it rationalised operations on specific  domestic routes between June and August 2026. The move comes amid rising fuel prices that have caused the loss-making carrier to reduce 22 per cent of its domestic flights, according to PTI. 

Presently, Air India operates around 4,400 flights every week, among which approximately 3,600 domestic and 800 international flights. Due to the reduction in flight services, a significant share of these operations will be effected.  

Air India cuts domestic, international flights

Air India, which is already under the burden of rising financial stress, has till now reduced international flights by around 27 per cent, PTI reported. 

“In continuation of our previously announced adjustments to select international services between June and August 2026, we have temporarily rationalised operations on certain domestic routes during the same period, with a reduction in frequencies on select routes," the airline said in a statement on Wednesday. 

PTI said, citing sources, that during the process of rationalisation of services, around 20-22 per cent of domestic flights will be cut. Air India also said that this move is initiated after assessing the continued impact of high fuel prices on the total operations due to which many routes have become less productive in the short term. 

The airline further said it will constantly monitor the situations of demand and operations closely and restore frequencies once the situation stabilises. "Air India will continue to monitor demand and operating conditions closely, with a view to restoring frequencies as conditions stabilise," it said in the statement. 

The airline carrier emphasized that passengers affected by these adjustments in the operations will be properly assisted and will be re-accommodated on alternative flights, given complimentary date changes, or full refunds, as applicable. On May 13, Air India announced reducing international flights during the June-August period. 

The carrier will be temporarily suspending services on Delhi-Chicago, Delhi-Newark, Mumbai-New York, Delhi-Shanghai, Chennai-Singapore, Mumbai-Dhaka, and Delhi-Male routes till August. While announcing the rationalisation of services, Air India, on May 13, also said it "may make further adjustments to its network, should the extraordinary operating environment prevail".

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Jasmin Bhasin breaks silence on rumous of her marriage with Aly Goni in December 2026: 'It's surprising for us'
Jasmin Bhasin breaks silence on rumous of her marriage with Aly Goni in 2026
Will IPL expand to 94 matches? Chairman Arun Dhumal drops huge update on new calendar window
Will IPL expand to 94 matches? Chairman Arun Dhumal drops huge update
Air India cuts 22% domestic flight services amid rising fuel prices, West Asia crisis
Air India cuts 22% domestic flight services amid rising fuel prices
Ravi Kishan files FIR over defamatory claims tarnishing his public image, details inside
Ravi Kishan files FIR over defamatory claims tarnishing his public image
‘Terrible question’: Gujarat Titans star snaps at reporter after crushing Qualifier 1 loss to RCB
Gujarat Titans star snaps at reporter after crushing Qualifier 1 loss to RCB
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family, net worth, education and more
Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family
Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage with Vivek Dahiya, education, combined net worth and more
Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi: How Manish Malhotra's iconic sarees carved Bollywood fashion legacy
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi
Aaradhya Bachchan marks Cannes debut, proudly looks at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan signing autographs; here's mother-daughter slaying red carpet
Aaradhya Bachchan marks Cannes debut, proudly looks at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Friday OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar to System, 7 new movies and TV shows coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more
Friday OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar to System, 7 new movies and TV shows
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement