Air India cuts 22% domestic flight services amid rising fuel prices, West Asia crisis

Air India announced on Wednesday that it rationalised operations on specific domestic routes between June and August 2026. The move comes amid rising fuel prices that have caused the loss-making carrier to reduce 22 per cent of its domestic flights.

Air India announced on Wednesday that it rationalised operations on specific domestic routes between June and August 2026. The move comes amid rising fuel prices that have caused the loss-making carrier to reduce 22 per cent of its domestic flights, according to PTI.

Presently, Air India operates around 4,400 flights every week, among which approximately 3,600 domestic and 800 international flights. Due to the reduction in flight services, a significant share of these operations will be effected.

Air India cuts domestic, international flights

Air India, which is already under the burden of rising financial stress, has till now reduced international flights by around 27 per cent, PTI reported.

“In continuation of our previously announced adjustments to select international services between June and August 2026, we have temporarily rationalised operations on certain domestic routes during the same period, with a reduction in frequencies on select routes," the airline said in a statement on Wednesday.

PTI said, citing sources, that during the process of rationalisation of services, around 20-22 per cent of domestic flights will be cut. Air India also said that this move is initiated after assessing the continued impact of high fuel prices on the total operations due to which many routes have become less productive in the short term.

The airline further said it will constantly monitor the situations of demand and operations closely and restore frequencies once the situation stabilises. "Air India will continue to monitor demand and operating conditions closely, with a view to restoring frequencies as conditions stabilise," it said in the statement.

The airline carrier emphasized that passengers affected by these adjustments in the operations will be properly assisted and will be re-accommodated on alternative flights, given complimentary date changes, or full refunds, as applicable. On May 13, Air India announced reducing international flights during the June-August period.

The carrier will be temporarily suspending services on Delhi-Chicago, Delhi-Newark, Mumbai-New York, Delhi-Shanghai, Chennai-Singapore, Mumbai-Dhaka, and Delhi-Male routes till August. While announcing the rationalisation of services, Air India, on May 13, also said it "may make further adjustments to its network, should the extraordinary operating environment prevail".