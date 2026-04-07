Air India CEO Campbell Wilson to serve 6 months' notice after resignation, calls it 'natural juncture' in letter to employees

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INDIA
Air India on Tuesday confirmed the resignation of its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Campbell Wilson.
Air India on Tuesday confirmed the resignation of its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Campbell Wilson. In an official statement, the airline said that a committee has been constituted to find the successor in the coming months. This comes as the energy crisis soars amid the US-Israel-Iran war in the Middle East.