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Air India CEO Campbell Wilson to serve 6 months' notice after resignation, calls it 'natural juncture' in letter to employees

Air India on Tuesday confirmed the resignation of its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Campbell Wilson.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Apr 07, 2026, 02:35 PM IST

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson to serve 6 months' notice after resignation, calls it 'natural juncture' in letter to employees
Air India CEO Campbell Wilson
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Air India on Tuesday confirmed the resignation of its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Campbell Wilson. In an official statement, the airline said that a committee has been constituted to find the successor in the coming months. This comes as the energy crisis soars amid the US-Israel-Iran war in the Middle East.   

 

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Salman Khan extends support to Rajpal Yadav, backs him after he got insulted at award show: 'Kaam aapko bohot milega aur issi dollar rate pe milega'
Salman Khan extends support to Rajpal Yadav, backs him after he got insulted
Air India CEO Campbell Wilson to serve 6 months' notice after resignation, calls it 'natural juncture' in letter to employees
Air India CEO Campbell Wilson to serve 6 months' notice after resignation
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