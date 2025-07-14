Air India CEO Campbell Wilson reacts to AAIB preliminary report AI-171 crash, says, 'No mechanical or...'

In a letter to employees, Wilson reiterated key findings from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) report, which ruled out faults in the aircraft's engines, maintenance history, fuel quality, and take-off procedure.

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson has urged calm and focus following the release of the preliminary investigation report into the AI171 accident, emphasising that the report found no mechanical or maintenance issues with the aircraft involved in the June 12 tragedy.

In a letter to employees, Wilson reiterated key findings from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) report, which ruled out faults in the aircraft's engines, maintenance history, fuel quality, and take-off procedure. The report also confirmed that the pilots passed mandatory pre-flight alcohol tests and had no concerning medical history.

"The Preliminary Report found no mechanical or maintenance issues with the aircraft or engines, and that all mandatory maintenance tasks had been completed," Wilson stated. "There was no issue with the quality of fuel and no abnormality with the take-off roll."

The CEO cautioned against jumping to conclusions as the investigation is still ongoing and the preliminary report does not assign blame or suggest a cause. "We must avoid drawing premature conclusions," he said. "The investigation is far from over."

Wilson also addressed media speculation that has surrounded the incident over the past month, describing it as a cycle of "theories, allegations, rumours and sensational headlines," many of which have later been disproven.

In the days following the accident, Wilson noted that Air India conducted precautionary checks on all its Boeing 787 aircraft under the supervision of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), and all aircraft were declared safe to operate.

Beyond the operational assurances, Wilson praised the Air India team for their compassion and professionalism in the aftermath of the incident. "Despite the shared grief, I could not be prouder of the togetherness, compassion and resilience that you have all shown," he said.

Reaffirming the airline's commitment to cooperate fully with the investigation, Wilson urged employees to stay focused on Air India's core values -- integrity, excellence, customer focus, innovation, and teamwork -- while continuing to support those affected and maintain the highest standards of safety and service.

The AI171 accident, which occurred on June 12 killed 241 passengers and remains under investigation by the AAIB.

