Air India has cancelled several international and domestic flights on Friday due to increased aircraft checks, bad weather, and airspace restrictions. Affected flights include services between Dubai, Chennai, Delhi, Melbourne, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Mumbai.



As per the statement from Air India, "Air India's international flights AI906 from Dubai to Chennai; AI308 from Delhi to Melbourne; AI309 from Melbourne to Delhi; AI2204 from Dubai to Hyderabad and domestic flights AI874 from Pune to Delhi; AI456 from Ahmedabad to Delhi; AI-2872 from Hyderabad to Mumbai and AI571 from Chennai to Mumbai have been cancelled due to enhanced maintenance and operational reasons."



The airline has offered full refunds or free rescheduling and is helping passengers with alternate travel plans.



"We regret the inconvenience caused to passengers. Our colleagues on ground are making alternative arrangements for them to fly to their respective destinations at the earliest. Full refunds on cancellation or complimentary rescheduling has been offered to passengers," the statement reads.



The airline has advised passengers to check their flight status on its website or call the customer care numbers for updates.



"Due to the continuing enhanced checks on our aircraft, airspace restrictions and inclement weather, we anticipate some disruptions which will be duly communicated to passengers. Passengers are requested to check the status of their flights here http://airindia.com/in/en/manage/flight-status.html or call our customer centre on 011 69329333, 011 69329999 or visit our website http://airindia.com," the statement further reads.

Earlier on Thursday, Air India said it will reduce flights on various international routes per week and temporarily suspend operations on three routes from June 21 to July 15, 2025.



"Further to the press statement released yesterday, 18 June 2025, which announced a temporary reduction in services operated by Boeing 787 and 777 aircraft, we wish to provide details on the flights affected. These reductions will be effective from 21 June 2025, and last until at least 15 July 2025," the airline said in a post on X.



"The reductions arise from the decision to voluntarily undertake enhanced pre-flight safety checks, as well as accommodate additional flight durations arising from airspace closures in the Middle East. The objective is to restore schedule stability and minimise last-minute inconvenience to passengers," it said.

