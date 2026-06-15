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Air India AI-171 Crash Probe in Final Stage: Aviation Minister explains AAIB report delay

The Air India AI-171 flight crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12 last year, killing 260 people, including 229 passengers, along with 12 crew members and 19 people on the ground.

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Updated : Jun 15, 2026, 04:03 PM IST

Air India AI-171 Crash Probe in Final Stage: Aviation Minister explains AAIB report delay
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Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Monday said the investigation into the Air India AI-171 crash is in its final stages and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is expected to submit its final report soon, while strictly adhering to international investigation protocols.

The Air India AI-171 flight crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12 last year, killing 260 people, including 229 passengers, along with 12 crew members and 19 people on the ground.

Speaking about the progress of the probe, the minister said, "We are all waiting... AAIB doesn't want to unnecessarily speed up any process. They want to follow the protocol very strictly. This is an international protocol, so they can't miss any step..."

He added, "They have to focus on the investigation very thoroughly... So they are taking the due time. But because it is in the last leg, that is why they issued the statement. They might complete the investigation and present us with the final report very soon."

Meanwhile, on Friday, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), which is probing the tragic accident in Ahmedabad involving Air India Flight AI-171, a Boeing 787-8 aircraft, said it has made significant progress in the examination and analysis of aircraft systems, flight recorder data and engine-related components. The bureau added that the evidence gathered and results of examinations are being analysed in a comprehensive and integrated manner.

In an Interim Statement on the progress of the investigation into the accident, AAIB said that over the past year, the investigation team has undertaken an extensive and rigorous examination of all relevant technical, operational, organisational and human factors associated with the accident.

"This effort has been supported by accredited representatives, technical advisers and subject matter experts from relevant organisations. Significant progress has been made in the examination and analysis of aircraft systems, flight recorder data, engine-related components, maintenance and operational records, and other evidence relevant to the investigation," the statement said.

"The evidence gathered and the results of various examinations, are currently being analysed in a comprehensive and integrated manner. Additional technical evaluations and specialist examinations, wherever considered necessary, will continue to be undertaken to ensure that all findings and conclusions are supported by verified evidence and sound scientific analysis," it added.

AAIB said it remains firmly committed to conducting a thorough, independent, objective and evidence-based investigation."The Final Report will be released upon completion of all investigative activities and the requisite international review and consultation processes prescribed under ICAO Annex 13," it said.

AAIB expressed its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of all those who lost their lives in the accident.

"We also acknowledge the enduring pain and loss suffered by all those affected," the statement said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

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