Air India AI-171 crash: One year, no answer, no full compensation, lone survivor living with psychological trauma

A year passed when the ill-fated Air India Flight 171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner en route from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, met with a catastrophic accident a mere 32 seconds into its flight.

As the catastrophic Air India flight AI-171 crash marked one year today, June 12, 2026, family members of victims gathered to remember their loved ones and pay tributes on the first anniversary of the tragedy. The AI-171 flight crashed into the hostel complex of a medical college in Meghaninagar on June 12 last year, killing 241 persons on board and 19 on the ground. Only one passenger survived.

First anniversary of the Air India flight AI-171 crash

British national Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, the only survivor of the crash, also recounted his ordeal. "People see that I've survived, but they don't always see the challenges that continue behind closed doors. I still struggle with sleep, anxiety and difficult memories. A year on, I'm still trying to rebuild my life and support my family as best I can."

"I'm grateful to be alive, but survival is only part of the story. What I’ve faced since then has been far more difficult than I can put into words,” he told PTI.

The ill-fated Air India Flight 171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner en route from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, met with a catastrophic accident a mere 32 seconds into its flight. The aircraft plunged into the surrounding area following its departure from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The devastating incident claimed a total of 260 lives, including 229 passengers and 12 crew members on board, alongside 19 individuals who tragically lost their lives. Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was among the prominent victims.

Air India compensation

Air India on Thursday said that it has completed interim compensation payments to the vast majority of families affected by the AI-171 crash. Looking ahead, Air India clarified that the final compensation process is underway. It has paid Rs 25 lakh interim compensation to 96% of families of the 260 victims of the AI-171 crash, and extended similar relief to 94% of those injured on the ground. Air India sources reiterated that families are free to wait for the final investigation report before accepting compensation, with some already opting to proceed earlier with final settlements.

Separately, Tata Sons’ AI-171 Memorial and Welfare Trust has disbursed Rs 1 crore ex gratia to 91% of victims’ families. Air India also catalogued and returned over 22,000 personal belongings and 16 of 25 recovered devices to families.

Meanwhile, the project, worth Rs 547 crore, is reportedly aimed at rebuilding the area of the crash site and turning it into a major centre for healthcare, medical education and research.

AI-171 crash investigation

As one year goes by, the attention is now shifting towards finding definitive answers. The investigation into the crash is currently in its final stages, according to government officials, and is expected to be released soon. However, a preliminary report from last year found that right after take-off, the fuel control switches for both engines were moved from RUN to CUTOFF, cutting off fuel supply. The report also captured a short cockpit exchange in which one pilot asked the other why the fuel was cut off, and the other replied that he hadn’t touched it.