Air hostess dies after being treated by dentist for vaginal bleeding in Gurugram, CBI files case | Photo: File

A shocking incident claimed the life of the 27-year-old flight hostess in June of last year at a private hospital in Gurugam. The managing director and a dentist of the hospital are the two hospital employees who are the subject of a FIR filed by the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation).

The case focuses on the demise of a 27-year-old Nagaland woman, Rosy Sangma, who allegedly passed away after consuming ice cream in the hospital's intensive care unit. Following a plea from the Union home ministry in July last year, the CBI looked into the case.

On June 24, 2021, Sangma, a member of the cabin crew for a private airline, passed away while receiving medical care at Alfaa Hospital. Sangama had come in the previous day complaining of severe discomfort in her hand and leg as well as loose motions and heavy vaginal bleeding.

According to CBI, she was treated by Dr Ashk, a dentist without the necessary training to handle gynaecological problems, after being hospitalised at 6 am. Samuel, Sangma's nephew, brought up her tragedy following her passing and posted a video on social media describing the events that led to it. He further said that following this, he was assaulted and evicted from the hospital.

"Dr Anuj Bishnoi entered the hospital for the first time on 24th June 10.26:49am as per the CCTV at the main gate even though he was informed about a serious patient being admitted by Dr Anjali," stated in CBI's FIR. "At 12.30am, Dr Bisnoi informed SHO Brijwasan that the patient had died. However, around 1.30 pm, Dr Bisnoi informed the SHO that the said patient case could be that of 'suspected poisoning' or 'foul play'.”

Rosy Sangma reportedly consumed ice cream of her own free will, according to earlier hospital claims. One day later, the woman's nephew committed suicide in his hotel room in southwest Delhi, allegedly as a result of assault by medical workers.

A case has been launched against the hospital's dentist, Dr. Anjali Ashk, and the managing director of Alfaa Healthcare, Dr. Anuj Bishnoi. According to CBI, they have discovered outrageous negligence on the part of the accused and the hospital and are looking into other parties' possible involvement.

The hospital's handling of the deceased, Rosy Sangma, is heavily charged by the findings of the investigative agency. Despite the patient's urgent situation, it was discovered that no gynaecologist was brought to the hospital for six hours.

The FIR, which was filed under Section 304-A of the IPC for causing death by negligence, also states that no blood transfusion arrangements were made for several hours. Additionally, she wasn't transferred to a major hospital.

