Air Force set to get this lethal combat aircraft as US govt approves sale to India

Weeks after assuming office as the 46th President of the US, Joe Biden has extended a hand of friendship towards India. Biden has approved to give state-of-the-art combat aircraft F-15EX to the Indian Air Force and soon, the IAF will be flying America's most advanced combat aircraft.

Maria Laine, vice president of International Strategic Partnerships for Boeing Defense, confirmed the development. She said, "There was a discussion between the governments of India and America. Air forces of the two countries exchanged information about the F-15EX."

"The US government has accepted our license request to deliver F-15 EX aircraft to India," she said.

In its official statement, Boeing said, "The F-15EX aircraft will be showcased at Aero India 2021 starting in Bengaluru next week."

It may be noted that this air show being organized by the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO). American bomber aircraft B-1B Lancer will also participate in the show and increase the excitement of the audience.