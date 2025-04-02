Air Force's Jaguar fighter aircraft crashed in Gujarat's Jamnagar on Wednesday, i.e., April 2.

Air Force's Jaguar fighter aircraft crashed in Gujarat's Jamnagar on Wednesday, i.e., April 2. While one pilot ejected safely, a search operation is underway for another, said SP Premsukh Delu.

Reports suggest that no deaths have been reported yet. This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.