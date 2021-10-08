Air Force Day parade commences as India celebrates 89th IAF foundation day, WATCH

Indian Air Force is celebrating its 89th Foundation Day today with Air Force Day parade taking place at the Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad. On this occasion, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, and Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane are attending the event.

IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari inspected the Air Force Day parade on the 89th foundation day at Hindon airbase. The occasion is being celebrated as 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh', where the IAF is commemorating the victory of the 1971 war. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the air warriors and their families on Air Force Day with a tweet.

The IAF is the air wing of the Indian Armed Forces and the fourth largest air force in the world. At the event, IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari presented the Vayu Sena Medal - Gallantry to officers.

#WATCH | Air Force Day Parade commences at Air Force Station Hindan, Ghaziabad on the 89th anniversary of the IAF pic.twitter.com/jVFjh919xX — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2021

Greeting the air warriors on IAF day 2021, President Ram Nath Kovind said, "Greetings to air warriors, veterans & their families on Air Force Day. The nation is proud of the Indian Air Force which has proved its competency & capability time & again during peace & war. I’m sure IAF will continue to maintain its cherished standards of excellence.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh too extended his greetings to IAF personnel and their families on Air Force Day.