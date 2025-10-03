Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Air Force Chief's BIG revelation on Operation Sindoor, claims destroying Pakistan's F-16, J-17 fighter jets: 'We have clear evidence...'

IAF Chief AP Singh dismissed Pakistan's claims about Indian jets being destroyed, calling them "manohar kahaniyan" or fictional tales.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 03, 2025, 01:50 PM IST

Air Force Chief's BIG revelation on Operation Sindoor, claims destroying Pakistan's F-16, J-17 fighter jets: 'We have clear evidence...'
Air Chief Marshal AP Singh revealed on Friday that the Indian Air Force (IAF) destroyed 4 to 5 Pakistani fighter jets, including US-made F-16s and Chinese JF-17s, during the May hostilities. Speaking at the 93rd Air Force Day celebrations, the IAF chief refuted claims of Indian jets being destroyed, describing them as "fascinating tales" by Pakistan.

Destruction of Pakistani fighter jets

During the press conference in the national capital, the IAF chief revealed that the strikes damaged radars at four places, command and control centres at two places, and runways at two places. Additionally, three hangars in three different stations were also damaged. Singh said, "As far as Pakistan's losses are concerned...we have struck a large number of their airfields and we struck a large number of installations...Because of these strikes, radars at least four places, command and control centres at two places, runways of course damaged at two places, then three of their hangars in three different stations have been damaged."

"Along with that, one SAM system has been destroyed...We have clear evidence of one long-range strike, which I talked about more than 300 km, which happened to be either an AEW&C or a significant aircraft, along with that five high-tech fighters between F-16 and JF 17 class this is what our system tells us," Singh said.

He said that during Operation Sindoor, the IAF's advanced long-range surface-to-air missiles (SAMs) prevented Pakistan from operating even within its own territory up to a certain range.

Historic achievent 

The operation marked a historic achievement with the longest successful missile strike of over 300 kilometres, significantly limiting Pakistan's actions. Singh said, "It will go down in history that this is one war that was started with a very clear objective and it was terminated in a quick time without just prolonging it."

The IAF chief said India entered the recent conflict with a clear goal and ended it quickly after achieving its objectives. He also said this should serve as a lesson for the world, as many other ongoing wars have no end in sight."

'India entered the conflict with a clear goal'

The IAF chief emphasised that India entered the conflict with a clear goal and ended it quickly after achieving its objectives. He added, "A clear directive, clear mandate was given to the Indian Armed Forces... It stands as a lesson which will go down in history that this is one war that was started with a very clear objective and it was terminated in a quick time without just prolonging it."

Singh also said, "We are seeing what is happening in the world, the two wars that are going on, there's no talk about termination. But we could make them reach a stage where they ask for a ceasefire, ask for termination of hostilities. And also, we took a call as a nation to terminate those hostilities because our own objectives are met. I think this is something that the world needs to learn from us."

