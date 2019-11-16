AIMPLB to decide on filing Ayodhya verdict review petition in SC today

In a 5-0 unanimous decision, the Supreme Court on Saturday ruled that the disputed 2.77 acre land in Ayodhya will go to Hindus while Muslims will be given a 5-acre plot at an alternate location in the city for construction of the mosque.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) is likely to take a call on whether to file a review petition in the Supreme Court's final verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case.

A meeting of AIMPLB is expected to take place today in Lucknow to decide on call to be taken by the board in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict by the Supreme Court.

AIMPLB members will gather at Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama, one of the state’s oldest Islamic institutions in Lucknow, to discuss whether a review petition should be filed against SC verdict in the Ayodhya case.

Earlier, a key litigant from the Muslim side in the highly-sensitive Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case — the Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind (JuH) — decided to not accept the alternate five-acre-land mandated by the Supreme Court to build a mosque, adding that no 'alternative' to a mosque in Ayodhya, be it money or land, is acceptable.

They also added that a five-member fact-finding committee, representing the JuH, will seek legal opinion on the matter, and will even consider going for a review of the SC verdict.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board chairman Wasim Rizvi on Thursday announced a donation of Rs 51,000 for the construction of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya, adding that Lord Ram is the 'ancestor of all of us' and that the landmark Supreme Court judgment on November 9 was the 'best verdict' that could have been possible.

"Preparations are on for the construction of a grand temple at the Ram Janmabhoomi. Since Lord Ram is the ancestor of all of us, we are giving Rs 51,000 on behalf of the 'Wasim Rizvi Films' to the Ram Janambhoomi Nyas towards temple construction," he said.

The apex court, however, handed over the land to the government to take measures for maintaining peace and harmony and law and order. The government will create a Board of Trust and formulate a scheme within 3 months.