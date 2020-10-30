AIMPLB appeals to Muslims to boycott French products after Macron's comments on Islam

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) appealed to the Muslims to boycott French products on Thursday. Maulana Muhammad Umrain Mahfuz Rahmani, the secretary of the board and in-charge of the social media desk, made the announcement.

The appeal was issued over French President Emmanuel Macron's speeches on Islam and Muslims. In Bhopal, members of the Muslim community also protested at Iqbal Maidan against Macron over the controversy about the depiction of Prophet Muhammad in cartoons.

Speaking at the demonstration, Congress MLA Arif Masood demanded that the Union government asked the Indian Ambassador to France to register protest against "anti-Muslim" stand of that country's regime.

This becomes after the French President made certain comments on Islam after the brutal killing of schoolteacher Samuel Patty for showing a cartoon of the Prophet.