AIMIM’s biryani feast in Bhopal: Asaduddin Owaisi’s unique campaign for Madhya Pradesh polls to woo voters

Asaduddin Owaisi’s party All India Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is trying to establish its presence in Madhya Pradesh ahead of the state assembly elections scheduled for next year, and it is doing so with an out-of-the-box campaign to woo the voters in Bhopal.

To make AIMIM more prominent in the state before the Madhya Pradesh elections, the party has decided to launch a biryani party for the residents of Bhopal to engage more people. AIMIM leaders claim that till now the party has made more than one lakh members in Madhya Pradesh.

AIMIM leader and contender from Narela seat Peerzada Tauqir Nizami said that people are going to the feast and being treated to delicious biryani under the Atithi Devon Bhava. The party also claimed that more than 25 thousand members have been added to Narela.

Meanwhile, AIMIM leader Peerzada Tauqir Nizami claimed that in the Narela assembly of Bhopal alone where 40 percent of the people belong to the Muslim community, about 25 thousand people have joined the party.

While speaking about the success of the biryani party, Nizami said, “Our effort is to make more than 10 lakh members from AIMIM before the assembly elections. People are coming to Owaisi with enthusiasm. We are also offering Biryani feasts to engage people in Narela. Hyderabadi Biryani is very famous after Owaisi in India.”

While the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) currently remains the dominant and ruling party in Madhya Pradesh, the presence of AIMIM as a party in opposition can cause tensions for Congress, as per reports.

In the 2023 elections in Madhya Pradesh, AIMIM is preparing to contest 50 seats in Madhya Pradesh. The party has also started its campaigning and rallies in cities like Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Khandwa, Khargone, and Burhanpur.

(With ANI inputs)

