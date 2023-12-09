Headlines

AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi takes oath as Pro-tem Speaker of Telangana Assembly

The Pro-tem Speaker serves a temporary role, officiating the Assembly session until the newly-elected members are sworn in and a Speaker is elected.

Updated: Dec 09, 2023, 09:58 AM IST

AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi took oath taken oath as Protem Speaker of the Telangana Legislative Assembly in Raj Bhawan, Hyderabad on Saturday. The oath was administered by Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was also present on the occasion. 

The Governor appointed Akbaruddin Owaisi as the Pro-tem Speaker of the state Assembly on Friday. The first session of the third Telangana State Legislative Assembly, is scheduled to begin on Saturday.

The Pro-tem Speaker serves a temporary role, officiating the Assembly session until the newly-elected members are sworn in and a Speaker is elected. Earlier on Thursday, twelve MLAs took oaths as ministers in a fresh cabinet in Telangana along with new Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad.

Revanth Reddy became the first Congress Chief Minister of the youngest state in India. Congress MLA Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu also took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state that was formed in the year 2014. Congress won an absolute majority in Telangana for the first time, winning 64 of 119 seats.

Telangana Congress President Revanth Reddy won by a margin of 32,532 votes in Kodangal against BRS's Patnam Narender Reddy. However, both BRS' leader KCR and Revanth Reddy lost Kamareddy's seat to BJP's Katipally Venkata Ramana Reddy.

After graduating from Osmania University, Revanth Reddy was an ABVP member while he was a student. After being active in politics from the start, in 2007, Revanth Reddy was elected as an MLC as an independent candidate. Later, he joined the Telugu Desam Party.

He won the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections in 2014 from the Kodangal seat with a vote share of 46.45 per cent. In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, He again won from the same seat with a vote share of 39.06 per cent. He left the TDP and joined Congress in 2017. 

He contested the 2018 Telangana Assembly elections from Kodangal as a Congress candidate but lost to the BRS (then TRS) candidate, marking his first defeat in any election.

He won the seat of Malkajgiri in the 2019 general elections and became the MP by a margin of 10,919 votes.

In June 2021, he was appointed president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee, replacing N. Uttam Kumar Reddy. Bharat Rashtra Samithi, which ruled India's youngest state for 10 years, won 38 seats. The BJP won eight seats and AIMIM got seven. 

