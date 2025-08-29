Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Asaduddin Owaisi trains guns at Congress over abusive remarks against PM Modi: 'Condemn as much as you want...'

During the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar's Darbhanga, a Congress worker purportedly used abusive remarks against PM Modi and his late mother, Heeraben, after which, the BJP demanded an apology from Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 29, 2025, 07:42 PM IST

Asaduddin Owaisi trains guns at Congress over abusive remarks against PM Modi: 'Condemn as much as you want...'
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Image credit: PTI)
Hours after a man was arrested for making abusive remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi emphasised that it is important to maintain decency and use decent language while criticising or condemning someone. 

During the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar's Darbhanga, a Congress worker purportedly used abusive remarks against PM Modi and his late mother, Heeraben, after which, the BJP demanded an apology from Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. Meanwhile, the worker was arrested by the Darbhanga police earlier today. 

In a conversation with news agency ANI, Owaisi said, "Decent words should be used. You speak up, you oppose and criticise, condemn as much as you want, but if you cross the limits of decency, it is wrong and it should not be done. Be it about anyone. Criticise the PM but remember one thing that if you are crossing the line, it is not right. Then the subject of our debate would be wrong and vulgar. If someone else is doing that, we do not need to copy them". 

 

A political row was triggered after a video showing a man hurling abuses at Prime Minister Modi went viral on social media. Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah lashed out at the Congress party over the incident, stating, "A low level of Rahul Gandhi's negative politics of hatred was seen in his 'Ghuspaithiya Bachao Yatra'. Congress has committed the most condemnable act by using derogatory language against PM Modi's late mother. I condemn it. The politics Rahul Gandhi has begun will take us into a pit... I ask Rahul Gandhi, if there is any shame left, apologise from PM Modi and his late mother". 

Amid the row, Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has emphasised the importance of truth and non-violence, stating that falsehood and violence cannot stand before it. In a social media post on X, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "Truth and non-violence prevail; falsehood and violence cannot stand before them. Beat and break, as much as you want to beat and break - we will continue to protect truth and the Constitution. Satyameva Jayate."

ALSO READ | BJP lashes out at Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav over 'indecent language' used against PM Modi, his late mother: 'Crossed all...'

 

