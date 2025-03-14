A controversy was triggered after a video went viral showing a group of people attempting to forcibly enter the gate of a mosque in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra.

Slamming Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Musalmeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi called it shameful that a mosque was attacked in the presence of the police.

Taking to social media platform X, he wrote in a post, "Sir @Dev_Fadnavis will LAW take its own course? Shameful that a Masjid is attacked in the presence of Police."

If media reports are to be believed, the incident reportedly took place on March 12 in the annual Shimga procession in the Konkan region.

It can be seen in the video that when the procession reached the gate of a mosque, some people from the mob allegedly struck the mosque’s gate with the trunk, breaking it open.

The procession takes place every year during the festival of Holi and participants carry a long tree trunk, which they place on the steps of the mosque.

Some people this year allegedly attempted to ram the gate of the mosque with the trunk.

Confirming the incident, Ratnagiri SP Dhananjay Kulkarni claimed that no one tried to forcefully enter the mosque.

Claiming that the police intervened immediately, he said, "In the Rajapur incident, the tree trunk used in the procession is traditionally touched at various religious sites."

He said further, "The same was done at the mosque. So, there was no attack on the mosque as it is being reported. Some youths raised slogans, and we have registered a case regarding that."