AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi makes BIG statement ahead of Bihar polls: 'Willing to join...'

INDIA
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has expressed readiness to join the Mahagathbandhan alliance if he gets to contest on six seats in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. Speaking to reporters in Kishanganj, Owaisi said AIMIM had already approached the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav with its proposal.
"The party's state president, Akhtarul Iman, has written a letter to the leader of the opposition here. We have made it clear through the media that the AIMIM party is ready for the alliance. Akhtarul Iman also demanded in his last letter that he give us six seats," Owaisi said.
"Now this decision has to be taken by the alliance; if they do not do this, then the people of Bihar will see who wants to make the BJP successful and who wants to stop it. The decision is with the people of Bihar. We have fulfilled our responsibility. Tomorrow, no one should say to us that we did not talk. We tried our best and put this matter before the people," he added.
Owaisi also launched his party's campaign for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections with the 'Seemanchal Nyay Yatra'. During the yatra, Owaisi is set to hold roadshows and address corner meetings in different constituencies of the Seemanchal region. For over a decade, the AIMIM chief has been highlighting the backwardness of the area.
In the 2020 Bihar Assembly polls, AIMIM contested 19 constituencies and secured victories in five seats -- Amour, Kochadaman, Baisi, Jokihat, and Bahadurganj. However, four of its MLAs switched to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in 2022. This time, the party has indicated that it is likely to contest more seats than it did previously, with signals that several influential leaders and social workers are keen to fight elections on AIMIM tickets.
