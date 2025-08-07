AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi hits back at US President Trump for imposing 50% tariffs on India, calls it 'bullying by Buffoon-in-Chief, questions PM Modi on...

In a post on X, Asaduddin Owaisi wrote, "Trump just slapped another 25% tariff on India, taking it to 50%, because we bought oil from Russia. This isn't diplomacy, it's bullying by the buffoon-in-chief who clearly doesn't understand how global trade works."

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, on Thursday, slammed US President Donald Trump for imposing an additional 25 percent tariff on Indian goods, calling it "bullying by the buffoon-in-chief." Owaisi also said the tariff, which raises the total to 50 percent, will harm Indian exporters, small businesses, and jobs.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slams Trump, calls him 'buffoon-in-chief'

In a post on X, Asaduddin Owaisi wrote, "Trump just slapped another 25% tariff on India, taking it to 50%, because we bought oil from Russia. This isn't diplomacy, it's bullying by the buffoon-in-chief who clearly doesn't understand how global trade works."

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi questions PM Modi's silence on Trump's 50% tariffs

He also questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders remain silent on the issue. Owaisi accused the government of giving up India's strategic independence to benefit wealthy friends. "These tariffs will hurt Indian exporters, MSMEs, and manufacturers. It'll disrupt supply chains, deter FDI, and hit jobs hard. But why will @narendramodicare? Where are those BJP muscle-flexers now? Last time I'd asked if Modi ji would show his 56-inch chest when Trump imposed 56% tariffs. Trump stopped at 50%. Maybe he's scared of our non-biological PM? Was selling out our strategic autonomy worth filling your friends' billionaire coffers?" the post reads.

Why did Trump impose an additional 25 percent tariff on India?

On August 6, US President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order imposing an additional 25 percent tariff on imports from India. According to the order issued by the White House, Trump cited matters of national security and foreign policy concerns, as well as other relevant trade laws, for the increase, claiming that India's imports of Russian oil, directly or indirectly, pose an "unusual and extraordinary threat" to the United States.

After the order, the total tariff on Indian goods will be 50 percent. While the initial duty becomes effective on August 7, the additional levy will come into effect after 21 days and will be imposed on all Indian goods imported into the US, except for goods already in transit or those meeting specific exemptions.

READ | This film, rejected by 5 actors, made Amitabh Bachchan a superstar, budget was Rs 90 lakh, it earned over Rs 17 crores, inspired Rajinikanth to..., movie was..