AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday, i.e., November 2, claimed that Reliance Industries Chairman and leading businessman Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai-based residence, Antilia, is built on land belonging to the Waqf Board.

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday, i.e., November 2, claimed that Reliance Industries Chairman and leading businessman Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai-based residence, Antilia, is built on land belonging to the Waqf Board.

In an interview with TV9 Bharatvarsh, Owaisi opined on the Waqf Amendment Act, 2024, that seeks to rename the existing Waqf Act of 1995 to the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government, he said, "You cannot finish off Waqf boards in the name of reforms, Narendra Modi! There is a provision in the reform bill, according to which, you can file a complaint with the District Collector against what you consider a non-Waqf property. He will then order an inquiry and the Waqf land will be taken away from the board".

He also responded to the allegations of "illegal occupation of land by the Muslim community in the name of Waqf properties".

"There is nothing like that. Let me tell you. If I offer Namaz in the parliament, will that building belong to me? No, if I'm the owner of a particular piece of land, then only I'll be able to donate it in the name of Allah. This is only the propaganda of BJP and RSS", he claimed.

Asaduddin Owaisi further alleged that Mukesh Ambani's residence, Antilia, is built on Waqf land.

Speaking to the interviewer, he said, "Aapne jis aadmi ka naam liya, kya Supreme Court mein case nahi chal raha?" (The person whom you named, isn't there a related case going on in the Supreme Court)?

On being asked if Antilia is a Waqf property, he said, "Bilkul hai" (certainly it is).

What is Waqf Act Amendment Bill?

The Waqf Act Amendment Bill, introduced earlier this year by the BJP-led NDA government, proposes to address matters related to State Waqf Boards, registration and survey of waqf properties and removal of encroachments.

One of the key features of the proposed amendment is that it aims to restrict the powers of the Waqf Boards, while providing for an increased government regulation. It also provided for defining "waqf" as waqf by any person practising Islam for at least five years and having ownership of such properties.

The amendment also aims to ensure that the creation of Waqf-alal-aulad does not make Muslim woman deprived of their inheritance rights. The Bill also seeks to eliminate provisions related to "waqf by user", granting power to the District Collector to decide whether a property is waqf property or government land. The decision taken by the collector will be considered final.

Moreover, the property cannot be considered a Waqf property unless the District Collector submits its report to the government. In case of disputes, the respective High Courts can address the matters.

Controversy around the bill

The opposition INDIA bloc has claimed that the proposed bill aims to "deprive the Muslim communities of their lands", while the ruling NDA has stressed that it was a long-pending demand of the Muslim community itself.

At present, the Waqf Act Amendment Bill is under scrutiny by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), which is scheduled to submit its report in December.