AIIMS shuts down OPD services in wake of coronavirus

The All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Monday announced that it will shut down its Outpatient Department (OPD) till further orders amid the lockdown in Delhi in wake of coronavirus.

"It has now been decided that all OPD services (including speciality services) inter-alia all new as well as all follow up patients' registration in AIIMS Hospital and all centres as well remain closed w.e.f. March 24, 2020, till further orders," a statement from the hospital read.

The hospital had on Friday (March 20) issued a circular postponing all non-essential elective procedure and surgeries and directed for only life-saving surgeries from March 21.

Notably, the Union Health Ministry has advised hospitals to decrease gatherings in their premises and also asked them to procure a sufficient number of ventilators and high-flow oxygen masks.

So far, 415 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in India including eight deaths.