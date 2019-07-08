AIIMS, Safdarjung doctors express solidarity with striking medicos at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan hospital

Resident doctors of AIIMS and Safdarjung hospital have expressed solidarity with their colleagues at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital, who went on strike on Monday over an alleged assault on a medical student by an attendant of a patient.

The AIIMS Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) urged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Health Minister to intervene in the matter and address the security concerns of the doctors so that they can continue serving patients.

The Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) at the Delhi government-run LNJP hospital has claimed that the stir has been triggered by an alleged assault on a third-year post graduate student of Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC), who was on duty on Sunday night at the emergency department.

LNJP RDA president Saiket Jena has said that a patient was brought to the ER department and later died of some complications. "An attendant then assaulted one of the doctors. In last few days, several such incidents of attack on doctors have taken place in the hospital premises. So, we have gone on a strike," he has said.

Stating that the ongoing violence against doctors in LNJP and MAMC is "worrisome and disheartening", the AIIMS RDA said there is a complete breakdown of law and order.

The RDA said the resident doctor on duty at LNJP sustained multiple bruises on the chest, right shoulder dislocation and injuries to the abdomen.

Similar incidents occurred multiple times in the last 10 days, thus making the residents difficult to work in such a hostile environment, the statement said.

"The government has failed to provide protection and justice to doctors. The AIIMS RDA condemns this in words and spirit.

"Keeping in view of our commitment towards safe and non violent working environment for residents, AIIMS RDA stands in support of our colleagues in LNJP Hospital and MAMC in New Delhi and stands in solidarity with our colleagues who are facing lethal violence and demands special security guards and CCTV cameras in all the emergencies and ICUs with immediate effect," the statement said.

As part of the strike, which started in the morning, both regular and emergencies services are currently shut, affecting patients at LNJP, the medical superintendent of the hospital said.

The main demand of the LNJP doctors is augmenting of security deployment, including having marshals in emergency department, Medical Superintendent Dr Kishore Singh said.